Day 3: San Jon Park, NM

Day 3: Wednesday, October 29. San Jon Park. NM. 23812. Began our drive at 7:48 am in rush hour traffic. We passed through a lot of road construction. We are still driving into 20-30 mph headwinds and it is killing our gas mileage. We are averaging 7 mpg.



We spent the majority of the day in Texas on Highway 287 until we reached I-40 west near Amarillo. We stopped at the first exit in New Mexico and toured Russell’s free car museum and split a steak dinner at a retro diner complete with bar stools and booths decorated in red vinyl with white piping.



We arrived at San Jon Park at 4:30 pm and found a nice, level spot to park our rig. We had a covered picnic table beside the camper. There were a few other camping rigs taking advantage of free overnight parking just like we were doing. We watched our three Chicago tv shows and then went to sleep.



Mileage driven today: 436 (701.674 km).