Previous
Day 4: Homolovi State Park, Arizona by kvphoto
72 / 365

Day 4: Homolovi State Park, Arizona

Day 4: Thursday, October 30. Homolovi State Park. Winslow, AZ.

We left San Jon Park at 7:15 am and began our long drive on I-40. We stopped for gas in Santa Rosa and had 2nd breakfast… warm cinnamon rolls… yum! Gas mileage had improved slightly to 8.3 mpg.

As the day progressed we were getting between 11-12 mpg… happy about that! This was a very long day of driving for both of us. The entire drive was on I-40 West. While some of the pavement was smooth much was rutted and bouncy.

We arrived at Homolovi State Park in Arizona at 3:30 pm. The park is in Winslow and there are archaeological sites -Hopi ancestral villages that we have hiked to and seen in previous visits.

Sunset was absolutely beautiful and the deep colors remained beautiful for a long time.

Mileage driven today: 474 miles (762.829 km).
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh my! That is spectacular
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact