Day 4: Homolovi State Park, Arizona

Day 4: Thursday, October 30. Homolovi State Park. Winslow, AZ.



We left San Jon Park at 7:15 am and began our long drive on I-40. We stopped for gas in Santa Rosa and had 2nd breakfast… warm cinnamon rolls… yum! Gas mileage had improved slightly to 8.3 mpg.



As the day progressed we were getting between 11-12 mpg… happy about that! This was a very long day of driving for both of us. The entire drive was on I-40 West. While some of the pavement was smooth much was rutted and bouncy.



We arrived at Homolovi State Park in Arizona at 3:30 pm. The park is in Winslow and there are archaeological sites -Hopi ancestral villages that we have hiked to and seen in previous visits.



Sunset was absolutely beautiful and the deep colors remained beautiful for a long time.



Mileage driven today: 474 miles (762.829 km).