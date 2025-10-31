Day 5: Mather Campground, Grand Canyon NP - The Standoff

Day 5: Friday, October 31. Mather Campground, Grand Canyon National Park, South Rim, AZ



We left Homolovi 10:30 but had to gas up and get a few supplies and we were on the road by 11:30 am. Today was our shortest drive and we arrived at Mather Campground at 2 pm.



After setting up the camper we walked around and found the closest bathroom facilities. Unfortunately the camper services building (showers & laundry) was closed due to a rock slide that cut a water line. We were glad to find some water faucets (outside sinks) at the bathrooms that were still on. We thought all of those were to be turned off. Since we will have below freezing temperatures we will be dry camping during our stay.



We visited the rim at sunset and walked from Vercampd visitor center to the Bright Angel trailhead. We walked down the trail a short way and watched a drama unfold. Two men - one had a dog (park rules prohibit dogs on trails) we’re watching a large ram on the trail… suddenly it charged them then veered off the trail up the rocks into an opening in the rock. We met the man (with the dog) as he came up the trail… he was rather shaken and said he didn’t realize dogs were prohibited but now he understood why.



Sunset was beautiful and we enjoyed the walk back along the rim trail. Dinner was a simple backpacker meal. We are so happy to be here at this majestic park again.



Mileage driven today: 153 (246.23 km).



Total mileage to reach the South Rim of the Grand Canyon: 1896 (3051.56 km).

