Previous
Next
Day 6: Grand Canyon South Rim: Desert View Watchtower by kvphoto
74 / 365

Day 6: Grand Canyon South Rim: Desert View Watchtower

Day 6: Saturday, November 1. Grand Canyon National Park South Rim.

We began our day at Mather Point for sunrise. We had breakfast at the camper then hiked to Shoshone Point. This was Kate’s first visit to this beautiful spot.

We took a long drive over to eat lunch at the Cameron Trading Post. We split a Najavo taco and couldn’t even finish half of it… it was on fry bread and so yummy.

After lunch we stopped at Desert View and toured the historic watchtower designed by Mary Coulter. We were tired when we got back to the campground and chilled for a bit, had dinner and were asleep by 9 pm. Our body clocks are still adjusting to the three hour difference from east to west coast.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely shot of the two of you
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact