Day 6: Grand Canyon South Rim: Desert View Watchtower

Day 6: Saturday, November 1. Grand Canyon National Park South Rim.



We began our day at Mather Point for sunrise. We had breakfast at the camper then hiked to Shoshone Point. This was Kate’s first visit to this beautiful spot.



We took a long drive over to eat lunch at the Cameron Trading Post. We split a Najavo taco and couldn’t even finish half of it… it was on fry bread and so yummy.



After lunch we stopped at Desert View and toured the historic watchtower designed by Mary Coulter. We were tired when we got back to the campground and chilled for a bit, had dinner and were asleep by 9 pm. Our body clocks are still adjusting to the three hour difference from east to west coast.