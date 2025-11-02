Day 7: Sunday, November 2. Grand Canyon National Park South Rim. Shoshone Point.

Day 7: Sunday, November 2. Grand Canyon National Park South Rim.



We woke up around 5 am and decided to hike to Shoshone Point to watch sunrise. It is amazing to watch the canyon light up. We feel so blessed to get to witness the grandeur of this magical place!



We went to Yavapai Lodge and had an amazing buffet breakfast… it was way more food than we are used to eating but we certain enjoyed it.



We came back to the camper and & Kate & I were talking when a truck pulled in behind our camper. It was Marty… our friend who is going on the backpacking trip with me. We were having a great visit when our trip guides texted and offered to come by the campsite to do a pack review.



I spent several hours going through and making my final pack selections. My pack weighs in at about 33lbs (14.97 kg).



Our backpacking group met for dinner and Kate & I met Michele and Joel for the first time. These two decided to go on this trip very recently… nice people and I look forward to getting to know them better.



We will have two guides and four participants on this adventure. So excited. We meet tomorrow morning at 6 am for breakfast before we hit the trail for five days and four nights. Kate will remain on the rim and explore the park on her own for the next five days.