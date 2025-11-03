Day 8: Monday, November 3. Hermits Trail to Tonto Trail to Granite Rapids Camp.

Day 8: Monday, November 3. Hermits Trail to Tonto Trail to Granite Rapids Camp. (11 miles).



We had breakfast with the group at Maswick Lodge. When we walked back to the truck and elk couple were behind us. Kate said the male looked both ways before they crossed the street. We drove to the trailhead at Hermits Rest and began our hike at 7:45 am.



We passed the Waldron trail and then Dripping Springs/Boucher Trail. We stopped for our first pack off break at the rest house at Santa Maria Springs (10:08 am). The pipe from the spring was dry with slight water seepage on the ground. There were no water sources until we reached the Colorado River at the end of the trail... so we had to carry extra water with us! Early in the hike Marty twisted his ankle and fell… he said he was ok but his pace slowed significantly. Any downhill sections were really difficult for him.



The trail was a mix of beautiful inlaid rock, large rocks to scramble over where rock slides had occurred, and some smoother sections of trail that were mostly dirt. Even though we were descending into the canyon there was a lot of challenging uphill climbs. We saw lots of shades of green and blue with desert vegetation and a variety of cacti. The rock formations were a variety of colors from vibrant reds to grays, whites, greens, and blacks.



In the afternoon we finally got a glimpse of the Colorado River and Hermit’s Rapid. Later we could see Granite Rapid. We arrived at Monument rock and turned to go to Granite Rapids. We arrived near the rapids at about 7:15 pm and Mandy went to look for a campsite. Soon Joel and Michele arrived (younger & faster… they started hiking at 1 pm and arrived at the river at about 7:30 pm) and Mandy & Joel found our campsite. Mandy set up my tent and then I sat out and watched the stars and listened to the roar of the river before I turned in for the night.



After getting everyone situated in the campground Mandy hiked back up the trail to help carry Marty’s pack. Hiking in the dark and alone Mandy came face to face with a bobcat… and the stare down began. Marty and Kendrick heard a loud hiss from an another bobcat. Somehow the situation resolved itself and all of them made it safely to camp. Marty \and Kendrick arrived at camp at 1 am…a journey of over 17 hours. It had taken me 11 hours to make the hike without any injuries. Long day. Incredible journey. Amazing trails. Would I do it again? Absolutely yes!