Granite Rapids By Starlight & Moonlight

Day 9: Tuesday. November 4. Granite Rapids Camp.



Got up at 5 am and got dressed. Took my chair and found a spot by the river to wait for sunrise. It was so gorgeous. I was messaging with Kate and she was watching sunrise too.



We gathered about 9 am for breakfast and hung out for lunch too. After lunch Kendrick and I found a pool of water to immerse ourselves in. It was shivery cold but very refreshing. We cooled two IPA N.A. beers in the river and Mandy photographed our dip in the Colorado. The sun was super warm and felt great. We enjoyed the cooled IPA’s. I changed to dry clothes and threw my shirt and suit over the tent to dry.



We had dinner and shared an astronaut ice cream for desert. Kendrick made a solo stove fire with wood pellets and twigs carried in from the top and will pack out the ashes when we leave in the morning. Mandy took some cool night shots on her phone and then I went and took a few. Went to bed shortly after 9 pm. Slept great.



Travelogue hermits-backpacing-trip-2025

