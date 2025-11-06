Horn Creek on Tonto Trail

Travelogue hermits-backpacking-trip-2025



Day 11: Thursday, November 6. (6.6 miles). Horn Creek.



Ate breakfast and was hiking by 9:15 am. The Tonto trail had gentle ups and downs as we moved east through the canyon and I saw many lovely views of the Colorado River. I met three women who had hiked from Bright Angel trail to the Tonto trail and they planned on hiking up Hermits trail. They were doing all this in one day… an ambitious undertaking as it is about a 22 mile hike. A second group of women passed me and they were headed towards Monument Creek, Granite Rapids, and eventually out Hermits… a trip similar to ours but in reverse.



Kendrick and I arrived at Horn Creek Campground at 1:45 pm. I completed the 6.6 mile hike in 4.5 hours. Horn Creek CG was tight on space but had some nice shade from cottonwood trees. The Tonto Trail runs right through our campsite yet not one person walked by until we were packing to leave the next morning. Dinner was great and I enjoyed hanging out with the group. Tomorrow is the final day of the trip and we will take the Tonto trail to the Bright Angel trail to the south rim. I look forward to seeing Kate.