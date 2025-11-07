Plateau Point Trans-canyon Water Pipeline Project

Day 12: Friday, November 7.

(7.5 miles)

Left Horn Creek Camp on the Tonto trail at 7:45 am. I enjoyed beautiful views all around us. As we approached Plateau Point the details of the transcanyon pipeline project came into view. In the photo above you can see the bright line going over the plateau where the pipeline is being laid down. There was a temporary waterline in place while a trench was being dug by an excavator. I would have enjoyed seeing the helicopter deliver that piece of equipment.



We stopped briefly at Havasupai Garden to top off our water bottles then began our trek up the Bright Angel Trail. The Bright Angel trail was steep with many switchbacks and 3k feet of elevation gain. I finished the trail at 1:50. Kate was waiting for me at the top. We took some photos by the Bright Angel sign. About 15 minutes later we met Mandy & Kendrick at the backcountry office… I was happy that they carried my pack over in their truck. They ate five day old meat lover pizza with beer that …had been on the floorboard of their truck and had not been refrigerated. Even though it had been cold overnight it was warm during the day… I’m certain that I would NOT be eating that pizza though I was super hungry after that strenuous hike up the Bright Angel trail.



Kate and I walked to Maswick Lodge and had burgers and fries for a late lunch. Food tasted fabulous and I was so glad it wasn’t a backpacker rehydrated meal!!!! . Back at the camper I had my first shower and washed five days of canyon dirt off… I was exhausted but very, very happy.



We headed to El Tovar for dinner reservation but walked out to the rim and enjoyed the view. We noticed an open store (Ver Kamps) and I found a lightweight hiking hat. We met our group at 6:15 and enjoyed dinner together before saying our goodbyes.

