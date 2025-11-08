Junkyard on 66

Day 13: Saturday. November 8. Junkyard on 66 Brewery. Grants, NM.



Left Mather CG and Grand Canyon at 7:45 am. We drove towards Flagstaff on a nice 2 lane road before heading east on our way back home. Kate & I talked about the grandeur of the canyon and the multitude of gorgeous views… all of them breathtaking.



When I was leaving Granite Rapids on my backpacking trip I told a guide who had brought a group of backpackers down from the south rim… “those who are blessed with the ability and opportunity to visit this place are phenomenally changed forever.” I am most grateful for the ability & opportunity to visit the remote reaches of the Grand Canyon. My favorite camp location of the entire backpacking trip was the beach at Granite Rapids.



We drove on I-40 for most of the 336 mile drive today. We stopped at Walmart to pick up a few items before heading to the brewery.



We decided to use our Harvest Host membership and book a one night stay at the Junkyard Brewery on 66 in Grants, New Mexico. Outside the brewery we spotted a beautiful old Ford truck. Inside the food order station was built out of the front end of an old car that had a beautiful rusty patina. The staff was friendly and we ordered the Junkyard sandwich with 2 meats - chicken & brisket. Delicious. There was a red 1970 Mustang fastback in good shape in the garage area. Tables were crafted from hoods of cars and seats from car seats. After dinner we spent the night camped in their parking lot. We watched a few tv shows and drifted off to sleep.

