The Den in Groom, Texas by kvphoto
The Den in Groom, Texas

Day 14. Sunday, November 9. The Den, Groom, Texas.

We left the Junkyard at 8:30 am for an all day drive on I-40. Tractor trailers rule this road and while most are polite drivers there were a few who were not and one or two who looked like they needed a sleep break as they wandered all over the road.

We stopped in Albuquerque at a gas station to fill the truck and picked up a gooey cinnamon roll that we shared. Later we stopped at another truck stop and gassed up and then had burgers and fries at the Dennys restaurant. The waitress was multitasking as hostess, cashier, and waitress. Food was good and we continued on through Amarillo, Texas. We stopped at a Phillips 66 Station to gas up and realized it was our Harvest Host camp spot for the night. We checked in and parked in back of the station. We parked next to a beautiful Class A trailer that ran their generator all night… but this did not keep us from sleeping. In addition to the generator running there was road noise from I-40 traffic and from a rattling HVAC unit for the store we were parked behind. Nevertheless we slept well afterall we were pretty road weary after driving 409 miles.
Photo Details

