Day 1: 2026 Grand Canyon Trip: What Do You Want?

I left home at 3 am to make sure I had plenty of time to make it through the TSA lines at the Atlanta Airport. The line length estimate increased from 27 minutes to one hour while I stood in line... it took me about 50 minutes. My flight arrived in Phoenix early and I met up with my new friend Chet at the car rental counter at the airport. We had met each other previously at a camper rally and then were reintroduced by our guides. We made plans via text messages and phone calls prior to the trip.



We checked into our hotel rooms and chilled for a short time before visiting our guides at the campground across the street from the hotel. As we were chatting two elk showed up and Kendrick began talking with the one in the photo... it kept getting closer and closer to him.



Chet and I drove into the park... it was very crowded and difficult to find a parking space. Spring break time had brought a lot of visitors to the park. We walked to the Bright Angel trailhead and down to the first tunnel and then back to the rim. It was getting close to sunset and the light on the rim was quite nice.



After our walk we headed back to Tusayan and finished the evening with dinner at the Wagon Wheel Saloon where we met up with our guides and two other friends we both knew from previous camper rallies. My Prime Rib dinner was really yummy... and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was running out of steam since I had been awake for almost 24 hours. What a full day though!