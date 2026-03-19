Day 2: 2026 Grand Canyon Trip - Grand Canyon Plaza Hotel

Got up early and ate breakfast at Maswick Lodge with Chet and Daphne. We were on the Bright Angel trail by 8:36 am and it was already crowded. We got behind a passenger mule train and had to walk around it once or twice and had to let it pass us a few times as well. We walked to the 1.5 mile resthouse and turned around and headed back to the trailhead. It was a warm day and I was feeling the effect of the elevation with extreme thirst and slight headache.



In the afternoon Chet and I tried out the hottub and enjoyed it immensely. Afterwards I tried to rest/nap but when I realized that wasn't going to happen I talked Chet into going to the IMax theater to see the 37 minute feature film about the Grand Canyon... it was pretty phenomenal.



Still sleep deprived I turned in early after a light dinner.