Day 3: 2026 Grand Canyon Trip - View from Mather Point

Chet and I headed into the park made a quick stop at the Grand Canyon Village Market & Deli to pick up a few items. Next we drove to the Shoshone Point trailhead. This was an easy warmup hike for the day since we had to get back to the hotel for pack review. We both enjoyed the views from Shoshone Point and took a few photos and headed back to our rental Jeep.



Mandy and Kendrick showed up about noon and we worked through all of the items we considered taking with us on the trip. We finalized what we would pack in our duffle bags that would be carried to Phantom Ranch via mules and we also talked about what we would carry in our backpacks. I’d guess my pack would weigh about 17 lbs/7.71107 kg. Most of this weight would be in my hydration pack and elecrtrolyte solution in my Nalgene bottles. I also planned on carrying lots of salty snacks and some trail mix. Mandy and Kendrick were going to make us custom breakfast burritos so we could begin our hike in the dark and try to beat the heat.



After finishing up packing the duffels our guides took them to drop off at the mule barn. Chet and I drove into the park and stopped at the Visitor Center. We walked out to Mather Point. From this viewpoint you could see the trail out to Plateau Point, the East Tonto Trail, the South Kaibab Trail, the Colorado River and even Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the canyon. It was pretty exciting to see where the trails would take us the next morning. We looked up to the skies and saw a California Condor fly by overhead. What a beautiful bird.



We drove over to the back country office because I wanted to buy a trail guide for the Bright Angel trail and get a canyon map. We saw Kendrick our guide at the counter and he introduced us to Michele who told us about hiking the Tanner trail… it sounded like something I would enjoy. Michelle mentioned that she like talking potato chips with her on her backpacking trips… Chet and I decided to make one more stop at the grocery store to pick up some chips and more electrolyte solution. We headed back to the hotel and planned on making it an early night. I had another leisurely soak in the hot tub the read a little and went to sleep.

