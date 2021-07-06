Previous
Next
2021-07-06 And that's how you were born... by kwanruoshan
4 / 365

2021-07-06 And that's how you were born...

Okay, no, that's not exactly how all images are born.

This was the only picture from my roll that came out. Everything else was scratched up or had weird contrast. Still trying to figure it all out.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Roz Kwan

@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise