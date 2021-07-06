Sign up
4 / 365
2021-07-06 And that's how you were born...
Okay, no, that's not exactly how all images are born.
This was the only picture from my roll that came out. Everything else was scratched up or had weird contrast. Still trying to figure it all out.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Roz Kwan
@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!
1
2
3
4
Tags
kodak
,
film
,
fujifilm
,
slides
,
reels
,
velvia
