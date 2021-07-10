Sign up
2021-07-09 Yawn
This was on a second roll of film (Ilford HP5+) that I shot yesterday July 9, 2021. The whole roll has pictures of my cats. This is my other cat, Grubie, yawning.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Roz Kwan
@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
Tags
teeth
,
yawn
,
black and white
,
cat
,
film
,
tongue
,
hp5 plus
Peter Dulis
ace
great capture
July 11th, 2021
