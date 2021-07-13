Previous
2021-07-13 Cat Loaf by kwanruoshan
2021-07-13 Cat Loaf

My cat, laying on the dining room chair that I sit on. I liked how clean this image came out. Taken using Ilford FP4+ (ISO 125) and processed with Perceptol.
Roz Kwan

Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
