2021-07-15 Fence by kwanruoshan
2021-07-15 Fence

A photo where I was testing a fisheye (16 mm) lens that I got on that day. It's nuts looking at how things bulge on these things. Also, I think the developer gave the image some interesting grain. Taken with TMax 100 and developed in Rodinal.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Roz Kwan

@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
3% complete

