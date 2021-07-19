Sign up
17 / 365
2021-07-19 An Old Friend
Well, the penguin water bottle is back! He's posing on a floral background. I like the fine grain and sharpness on this one. Taken with Ilford Delta 100 and developed in Rodinal (1:100). As a sidenote, I took this with a teleconverter too.
Roz Kwan
@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
black and white
,
film
,
floral
,
water bottle
,
penguin
