Previous
Next
2021-07-19 An Old Friend by kwanruoshan
17 / 365

2021-07-19 An Old Friend

Well, the penguin water bottle is back! He's posing on a floral background. I like the fine grain and sharpness on this one. Taken with Ilford Delta 100 and developed in Rodinal (1:100). As a sidenote, I took this with a teleconverter too.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Roz Kwan

@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise