2021-07-20 Fowl Swimmers by kwanruoshan
18 / 365

2021-07-20 Fowl Swimmers

Some swimming birds (and for some reason, I'm not sure whether these are geese or ducks) on the East River. They don't seem to be in too fowl a mood. I like this image though. Taken with Kodak Portra 400 and developed in C41.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Roz Kwan

@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

