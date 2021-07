2021-07-22 Out and About in the City

It was between this one and an image of a wall I took in the evening. They both had a warm cast, but I chose this one as there's more action. So this is from my first attempt at processing slide film and it came out pretty amazing and sharp. Only issue I have with this is that the skies got blown out in many of my photos, this one included. Used Velvia 100 and developed in Arista Rapid E6.