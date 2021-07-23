Sign up
21 / 365
2021-07-23 Accessibility
Taken while bumming around town to get a paper cutter. Again, this is slide film but what I like is that the colors are more neutural, yet saturated on Ektachrome 100 vs. Velvia 100. Taken with Ektachrome 100 and processed using Arista E6.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Roz Kwan
@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
365
Camera
OpticFilm 7200
Tags
parking lot
film
