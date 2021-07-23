Previous
2021-07-23 Accessibility by kwanruoshan
21 / 365

2021-07-23 Accessibility

Taken while bumming around town to get a paper cutter. Again, this is slide film but what I like is that the colors are more neutural, yet saturated on Ektachrome 100 vs. Velvia 100. Taken with Ektachrome 100 and processed using Arista E6.
Roz Kwan

@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
