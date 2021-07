2021-07-27 Candy

A surprisingly nice image from a roll of film that hated me! The fun part of the situation involved my shutter going off due to forgetting to lock it and my aperture ring moving on occasion. While processing it, I realized there were occasions where I wasn't sure about when I agitated it and that there was too much blix (possibly diluted) in my tank! Luckily, the roll and the images came out okay. Taken with Ektachrome 100 and processed with Arista E6.