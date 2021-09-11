Previous
2021-09-11 Smoke's on you by kwanruoshan
A photo of a wall mural that had the Chicago flag and a pole next to it that looked like a cigarette. I found the juxtaposition somewhat humorous. Taken in the Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago.
Roz Kwan

@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
7% complete

