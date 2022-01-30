Previous
2022-01-29 Zone System Again
40 / 365

2022-01-29 Zone System Again

Here's an image where I exposed for the shadows. Details are popping out nicely in this one. In case anyone is wondering why the background has some fuzziness, it's actually a sweater.
30th January 2022

Roz Kwan

@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!
10% complete

Photo Details

