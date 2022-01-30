Sign up
40 / 365
2022-01-29 Zone System Again
Here's an image where I exposed for the shadows. Details are popping out nicely in this one. In case anyone is wondering why the background has some fuzziness, it's actually a sweater.
30th January 2022
30th Jan 22
0
0
Roz Kwan
@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!
10% complete
3
365
OpticFilm 7200
29th January 2022 8:28pm
Public
black
,
penguins
,
monochrome
,
zone system
