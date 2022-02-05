Sign up
Previous
Next
42 / 365
2022-02-05 Still Life Studies
The weather's been terrible in NY, so I've been mainly shooting at home. Today, I played with a strobe and a reflector just to see how that would affect shadows. My strobe output is too strong, so I'm considering getting a soft box at some point.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
1
0
Roz Kwan
@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!
42
photos
15
followers
18
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
5th February 2022 4:57pm
Tags
fruit
,
apple
,
ginger
,
monochrome
,
still life
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
February 5th, 2022
