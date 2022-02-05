Previous
2022-02-05 Still Life Studies by kwanruoshan
42 / 365

2022-02-05 Still Life Studies

The weather's been terrible in NY, so I've been mainly shooting at home. Today, I played with a strobe and a reflector just to see how that would affect shadows. My strobe output is too strong, so I'm considering getting a soft box at some point.
Roz Kwan

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
February 5th, 2022  
