2022-02-10 That Aha Moment by kwanruoshan
43 / 365

2022-02-10 That Aha Moment

The aha moment when I figured out how to make water droplets that sticks on cans... Also, this is my first medium format film upload. HP5 400 ISO with HC-110 developer (1+47).
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Roz Kwan

@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!...
11% complete

