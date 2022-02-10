Sign up
43 / 365
2022-02-10 That Aha Moment
The aha moment when I figured out how to make water droplets that sticks on cans... Also, this is my first medium format film upload. HP5 400 ISO with HC-110 developer (1+47).
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
0
0
Roz Kwan
@kwanruoshan
Just remembered this project from a long time ago and restarted this again. Thinking of doing the project with one roll of film a day!
43
photos
15
followers
18
following
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
PerfectionV550
Taken
10th February 2022 10:20pm
Tags
water
,
can
,
droplets
,
monochrome
,
aha
