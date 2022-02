2022-02-14 Bottled Up

I've been in a rut with my photography for the past several days, so I decided to take pictures of some stuff in my liquor cabinet. This particular image came out super sharp and crisp. Taken with a Hasselblad 500 CM using Tri-X 400 and processed with Kodak HC-110 1+47.



On another note, this little exercise has gotten me to reconsider doing this film and developer combo and also re-do some of the images on the roll. Tune in for some more fun images within the week!