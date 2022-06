2022-06-26 Pineapple Buns

Hey everyone, trying to come back to this project. Long time no see!



I took a picture of one of my favorite snacks of all time, the pineapple bun. It's definitely a Hong Kong bakery classic but contains no actual pineapple. The only reason why it's called such is because of its crusty texture.



So what's everyone else's favorite snack?