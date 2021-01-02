Previous
2021 01 02 Reflected Sunset
2021 01 02 Reflected Sunset

I may not be able to walk on the beach but there is an old slipway at Bikini Beach which gets me pretty close. I loved the orange tint of the sand as the incoming waves withdrew.

Thank you all for welcoming me back to 365 so warmly!
2nd January 2021

