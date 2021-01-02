Sign up
Photo 366
2021 01 02 Reflected Sunset
I may not be able to walk on the beach but there is an old slipway at Bikini Beach which gets me pretty close. I loved the orange tint of the sand as the incoming waves withdrew.
Thank you all for welcoming me back to 365 so warmly!
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Gillian
ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
3154
photos
50
followers
38
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2019 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 600D
Taken
2nd January 2021 7:58pm
Tags
sand
,
sunset
,
rock
,
slipway
,
gordon's bay
,
bikini beach
