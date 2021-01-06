Previous
2021 01 06 Shades of Green by kwiksilver
2021 01 06 Shades of Green

I'm not getting out much these days so it's a matter of walking around with the camera looking for something to catch my eye. I liked the way the late afternoon sun lit this palm frond.
6th January 2021

@kwiksilver
