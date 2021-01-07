Previous
Next
2021 01 07 Can't Resist by kwiksilver
Photo 371

2021 01 07 Can't Resist

These children couldn't resist the lure of the sea, despite our beaches being closed. I felt rather envious of their disregard of the law as I've always felt the beach was one of the safest places to be.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Gillian

ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
January 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise