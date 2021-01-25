Previous
Next
2021 01 25 In Progress by kwiksilver
Photo 407

2021 01 25 In Progress

My partner's son is building a house near Kommetjie on the Atlantic coast of the Cape Peninsula. This will be the main bedroom. The views from each room are spectacular and would be even better if all the other houses and buildings could be removed!
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Gillian

ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise