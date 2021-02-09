Previous
Next
2021 02 09 Footprint from the past by kwiksilver
Photo 420

2021 02 09 Footprint from the past

I spotted this rock formation on the beach at low tide. And thought it looked surprisingly like a human footprint.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Gillian

ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Daryl O'Hare ace
Wow, it really does look human!
February 10th, 2021  
Lin ace
Well spotted and captured!
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise