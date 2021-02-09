Sign up
Photo 420
2021 02 09 Footprint from the past
I spotted this rock formation on the beach at low tide. And thought it looked surprisingly like a human footprint.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Gillian
ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
beach
rock
shape
footprint
dog beach
main beach
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Wow, it really does look human!
February 10th, 2021
Lin
ace
Well spotted and captured!
February 10th, 2021
