Photo 424
2021 03 01 Life in a Rock-pool
A walk along the beach and a glimpse of life in the rockpools.
I'm way behind in uploading again, but will fill in the gaps in February slowly.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Gillian
ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
Album
2019 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 600D
Taken
1st March 2021 1:41pm
Tags
starfish
,
gordon's bay
,
rock-pool
