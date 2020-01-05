Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2736
Splash
We had a beautiful day so I went to the beach and caught the big waves rolling in.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3170
photos
446
followers
207
following
749% complete
View this month »
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th January 2020 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Michelle Renee
ace
LOVE!
January 6th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great wave shot! I love the focus on the foreground splash with that big looming wave behind it. It totally says beach!
January 6th, 2020
Brigette
ace
oh nice one Kim
January 6th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is awesome! When do you take the trip you won?
January 6th, 2020
