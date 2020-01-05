Previous
Next
Splash by kwind
Photo 2736

Splash

We had a beautiful day so I went to the beach and caught the big waves rolling in.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle Renee ace
LOVE!
January 6th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great wave shot! I love the focus on the foreground splash with that big looming wave behind it. It totally says beach!
January 6th, 2020  
Brigette ace
oh nice one Kim
January 6th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is awesome! When do you take the trip you won?
January 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise