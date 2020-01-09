Me

Another crazy day so I'm sharing an iPhone selfie from the other day when I took the wave photos with my big lens.



Today I re-entered our rental property after our tenant walked away. I decided to skip all the tenancy board formalities after my daughter found an instagram video of the woman proclaiming to the world she moved on New Year's Eve. So my parents and I (this kind of stuff always happens when my husband is away working) entered and gathered up all the garbage she left behind. I swear the woman hadn't vacuumed or swept once in the 3 months she lived there. There was no real damage luckily, but it's dirty! I managed to get the locks and garage door codes changed plus put the Hydro and Gas back into our name.



The evening was spent helping my very unmotivated 16 year old son finish his Macbeth essay. I'm happy to report we did not kill each other and the paper is printed and in his backpack ready to hand in tomorrow.



Just as we were finishing, my daughter came out of the bathroom saying there was no hot water! It was too late to call the gas man so off to my parents we went to have showers!



I'm looking forward to sleeping!!