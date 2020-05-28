Sign up
Photo 2880
Algae???
Walked the beach today and found this green muck in a tide pool. I suspect it's some kind of algae.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3314
photos
449
followers
207
following
789% complete
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th May 2020 3:20pm
Louise & Ken
ace
I wouldn't expect it up there where the waters are cold!
May 29th, 2020
