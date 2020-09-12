Previous
Smoky Skies by kwind
Photo 2987

Smoky Skies

Smoke from the wildfires in the states is migrating north and has made everything VERY smoky.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

KWind

gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture but oh dear...Seattle is just blanketed with wildfire smoke. Take care.
September 13th, 2020  
joeyM ace
Be safe🙏🏼
September 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Made for a pretty shot - we're seeing it even here in Arkansas - brilliant red sun tonight. So sad for all those communities.
September 13th, 2020  
