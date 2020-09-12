Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2987
Smoky Skies
Smoke from the wildfires in the states is migrating north and has made everything VERY smoky.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3421
photos
431
followers
200
following
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th September 2020 7:18pm
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture but oh dear...Seattle is just blanketed with wildfire smoke. Take care.
September 13th, 2020
joeyM
ace
Be safe🙏🏼
September 13th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Made for a pretty shot - we're seeing it even here in Arkansas - brilliant red sun tonight. So sad for all those communities.
September 13th, 2020
