Photo 2989
West Coast
A filler from the beginning of the month... there's so much smoke in the air that there's no point using my camera.
I took this on my day trip to Tofino. This is Cox Beach.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful clear skies in this shot. FAV
September 15th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Gorgeous shot and love the way you composed it.
September 15th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Pretty POV!
September 15th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful glimpse of the ocean through the rocks!
September 15th, 2020
