Previous
Next
West Coast by kwind
Photo 2989

West Coast

A filler from the beginning of the month... there's so much smoke in the air that there's no point using my camera.

I took this on my day trip to Tofino. This is Cox Beach.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful clear skies in this shot. FAV
September 15th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous shot and love the way you composed it.
September 15th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Pretty POV!
September 15th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful glimpse of the ocean through the rocks!
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise