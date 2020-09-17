Sign up
Photo 2992
Kayakers
Last night it was a fishing boat and tonight it was two kayakers heading in the opposite direction. Still so grey outside.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3426
photos
431
followers
200
following
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th September 2020 6:28pm
Lou Ann
ace
So the air is not safe is it? With all the smoke? This is a great capture of these two.
September 18th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I like the minimalism. I wonder if the air feels better on the ocean?
September 18th, 2020
