Previous
Next
Kayakers by kwind
Photo 2992

Kayakers

Last night it was a fishing boat and tonight it was two kayakers heading in the opposite direction. Still so grey outside.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
So the air is not safe is it? With all the smoke? This is a great capture of these two.
September 18th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I like the minimalism. I wonder if the air feels better on the ocean?
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise