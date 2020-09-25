Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3000
Wavy
We woke to big waves the other morning. The seagulls were having a great time!
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
3
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3434
photos
429
followers
200
following
821% complete
View this month »
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd September 2020 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I am amazed how you can capture the both seagulls and the wave so clear. Fantastic shot, FAV!!
September 26th, 2020
Lois
ace
Fantastic focus!
September 26th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Wonderful action shot
September 26th, 2020
