Chrysanthemum by kwind
Photo 3003

Chrysanthemum

28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ian JB ace
so colourful !! love the focusing :)
September 29th, 2020  
Lee-Ann
Nice flowers
September 29th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Great color and lovely DOF!
September 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
