Photo 3003
Chrysanthemum
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3437
photos
425
followers
199
following
822% complete
View this month »
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
15th September 2020 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ian JB
ace
so colourful !! love the focusing :)
September 29th, 2020
Lee-Ann
Nice flowers
September 29th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Great color and lovely DOF!
September 29th, 2020
