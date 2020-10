Our New Shitter

We were back at Ruxton yesterday for the night. We spent two days constructing a new fancy outhouse with an attached washing station. My husband did all the work without any kind of a plan - he's amazing! I was his labourer fetching tools, wood and cleaning up. All that is missing is a door! My sister has a funky door at her house that we are going to install like a sliding barn door between the toilet room and washing area.