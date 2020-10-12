Sign up
Photo 3017
Fall Mums
My Costco mums with an extra leaf.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug
ace
I am going to have to make a Costco trip. So beautiful and I love the addition of the leaf as a main subject.
October 13th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wonderfully colorful seasonal image.
October 13th, 2020
