Christmas Eve by kwind
Photo 3090

Christmas Eve

We decorated the beach and had a fire today so we could have a socially distanced visit with first my in laws and then my parents. Merry Christmas everyone!!
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Kathy A ace
Looks fabulous!
December 25th, 2020  
