Photo 3090
Christmas Eve
We decorated the beach and had a fire today so we could have a socially distanced visit with first my in laws and then my parents. Merry Christmas everyone!!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3524
photos
424
followers
196
following
846% complete
View this month »
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
4
1
365
NIKON D810
24th December 2020 2:11pm
Kathy A
ace
Looks fabulous!
December 25th, 2020
