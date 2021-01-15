Sign up
Photo 3112
2020 Photo Book has Arrived!!
My 2020 photo book has arrived. I make it throughout the year (with Shutterfly) and use it as a journal for my family.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3546
photos
434
followers
196
following
852% complete
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
Lisa Poland
ace
That's a great idea.
January 15th, 2021
