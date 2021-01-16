Sign up
Photo 3113
Big Glass
I went for a walk on the beach today and found a giant piece of beach glass. I'm holding it over the container I store all my beach finds in.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
4
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3547
photos
433
followers
196
following
852% complete
View this month »
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th January 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is a large one! Nice you are collecting them ( I remember one of your previous post of a large glass jar )
January 17th, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
ace
That's huge for beach glass!
January 17th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That's a wonderful find!
January 17th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Very cool!
January 17th, 2021
