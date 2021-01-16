Previous
Next
Big Glass by kwind
Photo 3113

Big Glass

I went for a walk on the beach today and found a giant piece of beach glass. I'm holding it over the container I store all my beach finds in.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
That is a large one! Nice you are collecting them ( I remember one of your previous post of a large glass jar )
January 17th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
That's huge for beach glass!
January 17th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That's a wonderful find!
January 17th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Very cool!
January 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise