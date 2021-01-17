Previous
More Snowshoeing

Taken a few days ago while out on a mother/daughter adventure.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Esther Rosenberg ace
I am sure snow shoeing is hard work, but the scenery makes it so worth. It looks so beautiful.
January 18th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous - and was so happy to see your other shot like this at the top of the TT this week - I loved it.
January 18th, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Good wintry scene
January 18th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
January 18th, 2021  
amyK ace
Picture postcard scene!
January 18th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot! You are making me miss Tahoe. But covid has to end first. I hope I can go cross-country skiing next year.
January 18th, 2021  
aikimomm (phoebe) ace
What a lovely winter scene! The tracks look deeper than I'd have thought for snowshoes. And how wonderful that you can go on these beautiful walks with your mom!
January 18th, 2021  
