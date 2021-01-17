Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3114
More Snowshoeing
Taken a few days ago while out on a mother/daughter adventure.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2021 10:40am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I am sure snow shoeing is hard work, but the scenery makes it so worth. It looks so beautiful.
January 18th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Gorgeous - and was so happy to see your other shot like this at the top of the TT this week - I loved it.
January 18th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Good wintry scene
January 18th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
January 18th, 2021
amyK
ace
Picture postcard scene!
January 18th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot! You are making me miss Tahoe. But covid has to end first. I hope I can go cross-country skiing next year.
January 18th, 2021
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
What a lovely winter scene! The tracks look deeper than I'd have thought for snowshoes. And how wonderful that you can go on these beautiful walks with your mom!
January 18th, 2021
