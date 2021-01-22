Previous
Evening fire by kwind
Evening fire

We are back at our little island. We got some more work done today and now we are enjoying the evening by a hot fire.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 23rd, 2021  
sheri
What a neat contrast between the cool calm night and the blazing fire.
January 23rd, 2021  
Taffy ace
Oh, the idyllic look to this is SO appealing! Love that warm fire (especially tonight in our condo where for an unknown reason that our engineers cannot uncover yet, we have lost all hot water!)
January 23rd, 2021  
